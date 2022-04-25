Previous
Memories - India 2013
82 / 365

Memories - India 2013

Some of the photographs I have taken are important to me because of the memories they bring. This shot was taken in 2013 while I was in India and was participating in food distribution to people that were suffering from Leprosy.
25th April 2022

Jim R

