Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
82 / 365
Memories - India 2013
Some of the photographs I have taken are important to me because of the memories they bring. This shot was taken in 2013 while I was in India and was participating in food distribution to people that were suffering from Leprosy.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
82
photos
8
followers
5
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
18th November 2013 11:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close