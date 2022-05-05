Previous
Ferrris Wheel by jnr
86 / 365

Ferrris Wheel

One is never to old to enjoy the bright lights.

For Get Pushed 510 my partner, Mary Siegle, asked me to do some night photography. What better than going over to a local fair.
Jim R

Photo Details

