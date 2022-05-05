Sign up
86 / 365
Ferrris Wheel
One is never to old to enjoy the bright lights.
For Get Pushed 510 my partner, Mary Siegle, asked me to do some night photography. What better than going over to a local fair.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
get-pushed-510
