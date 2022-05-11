Sign up
99 / 365
Wild Flower
This small flower was in a sunny spot on the forest floor. I don't know what it is but the colours and detail are very eye catching.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
0
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
27th May 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
,
flora
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely flowers. It is a great time of year right now with so many wild flowers blooming.
May 28th, 2022
