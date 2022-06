First Rose

You love the roses - so do I. I wish

The sky would rain down roses, as they rain

From off the shaken bush. Why will it not?

Then all the valley would be pink and white

And soft to tread on. They would fall as light

As feathers, smelling sweet; and it would be

Like sleeping and like waking, all at once!

George Elliot



The first rose in our garden. Its sweet scent says that summer is nigh.



I enjoy taking photos of flowers in low key. It sets off their beauty without distraction.