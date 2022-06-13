Previous
Next
Resort Cabin for Rent by jnr
117 / 365

Resort Cabin for Rent

This cabin was available for rent from the 1930s until the 1980s. It came with all necessary conveniences for a comfortable stay. I wonder who was responsible for the chamber pot.

Today we demand a lot more in our rented accommodations.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise