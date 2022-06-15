Previous
Look Up by jnr
118 / 365

Look Up

I always forget to look up when I am out taking photographs. Today I did look up and saw this repeating cover over the walk way. I like the repetition.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Jim R

