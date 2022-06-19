Previous
Nothing by jnr
120 / 365

Nothing

Trying out a photo challenge. The idea is to photograph "Nothing". This is about as far as my mind would go.
19th June 2022

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
32% complete

Jim R ace
@kali66 Kali, I tried the challenge that I am giving you and this is what I came up with.
June 20th, 2022  
