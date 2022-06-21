Previous
This is not Winkie County by jnr
This is not Winkie County

We're Off to see the Wizard

We're off to see the Wizard
The wonderful Wizard of Oz
We hear he is a whiz of a wiz
If ever a wiz there was
If ever, oh ever a wiz there was

For those of you that wondered what finally happened to the Tin Woodman, after Dorothy returned home to her farm in Kansas, and the Tin Woodman returned to the Winkie Country to rule as emperor, he is waiting here for you to visit him while he is quietly resting. Don't forget to bring your oil can.

For Get Pushed 516 my partner, Kalu, asked me to take a line or two of the lyrics of a song as the theme for your photo. When I saw this I immediately thought of the Wizard of Oz, the 1939 movie with Judy Garland, and the Tin Woodman who wanted a heart.

Now I can't get the tune out of my head.
Jim R

@kali66 Hi Kali. Here is a photo to attempt to meet your challenge.
June 23rd, 2022  
kali ace
haha thats brilliant, what a find!
June 23rd, 2022  
