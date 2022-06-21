This is not Winkie County

We're Off to see the Wizard



We're off to see the Wizard

The wonderful Wizard of Oz

We hear he is a whiz of a wiz

If ever a wiz there was

If ever, oh ever a wiz there was



For those of you that wondered what finally happened to the Tin Woodman, after Dorothy returned home to her farm in Kansas, and the Tin Woodman returned to the Winkie Country to rule as emperor, he is waiting here for you to visit him while he is quietly resting. Don't forget to bring your oil can.



For Get Pushed 516 my partner, Kalu, asked me to take a line or two of the lyrics of a song as the theme for your photo. When I saw this I immediately thought of the Wizard of Oz, the 1939 movie with Judy Garland, and the Tin Woodman who wanted a heart.



Now I can't get the tune out of my head.