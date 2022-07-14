Previous
Hummingbird by jnr
138 / 365

Hummingbird

For get pushed 519 my partner, @salza asked me to take a macro photo of something in my house. I have chosen a small blown glass ornament of a hummingbird drinking nectar from a flower as my subject for the photo.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Jim R

@jnr
Jim R
Photo Details

Jim R ace
@salza Hi Sally. Here is a photo that I took in response to your challenge. A small ornament we brought back from one of our trips to Mexico.
July 15th, 2022  
