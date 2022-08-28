Sign up
Logging Engine
Back to the days when steam was king. Logs were brought out of the woods by steam locomotives.
Steampunk is great.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
trains
,
forestry
,
logging
