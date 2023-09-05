Previous
Rose by jnr
187 / 365

Rose

As September marches on our rose bushes are still giving us some lovely blooms.
This shot was done using two flashes. I thought it would look nice in B&W
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful low key
September 8th, 2023  
