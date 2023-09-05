Sign up
187 / 365
Rose
As September marches on our rose bushes are still giving us some lovely blooms.
This shot was done using two flashes. I thought it would look nice in B&W
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
1
1
Jim R
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
189
photos
9
followers
6
following
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
1
1
1
365
7th September 2023 4:26pm
flower
rose
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful low key
September 8th, 2023
