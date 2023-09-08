Previous
Rose by jnr
Rose

A rose captures the sun to bring light to the dark.
I previously posted this shot in B&W but I think that I like the colour version more.

Shot with two flashes, with the speed and aperture set to create the dark background.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
