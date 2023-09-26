Previous
Winter is Coming by jnr
196 / 365

Winter is Coming

With the start of the rainy season this is the only hummingbird that I will see at a flower until May.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
