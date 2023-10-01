Sign up
Pretty in Pink
As daylight hours become fewer and the temperatures are dropping, we are enjoying the last blooms of summer. We can remember the joy at seeing the spring flowers, and now we realize they will all soon be gone.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Jim R
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
flower
,
rose
