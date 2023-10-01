Previous
Pretty in Pink by jnr
Pretty in Pink

As daylight hours become fewer and the temperatures are dropping, we are enjoying the last blooms of summer. We can remember the joy at seeing the spring flowers, and now we realize they will all soon be gone.
1st October 2023

Jim R

Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
