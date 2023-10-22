Previous
Gentleman Farmer by jnr
208 / 365

Gentleman Farmer

I enjoy taking a walk down a country road with my camera. One never knows what they will see. I wonder if this resembles the gentleman that runs this farm
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise