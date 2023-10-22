Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
Gentleman Farmer
I enjoy taking a walk down a country road with my camera. One never knows what they will see. I wonder if this resembles the gentleman that runs this farm
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
0
0
Jim R
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
208
photos
9
followers
6
following
56% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
21st October 2023 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
toy
,
model
,
humour
