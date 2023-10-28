Previous
"Bliss" by jnr
"Bliss"

A wood carving donated to the city of Nanaimo by the artist Dick J. Vandereyck in 2008. The sculpture, exposed to the weather, is showing the effects of the last 15 years. This carving was at the edge of a trail that I walked today.
Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Chris Cook ace
Well photographed. It’s a beautiful carving and I think the weathered look suits it.
October 29th, 2023  
