"Bliss"
A wood carving donated to the city of Nanaimo by the artist Dick J. Vandereyck in 2008. The sculpture, exposed to the weather, is showing the effects of the last 15 years. This carving was at the edge of a trail that I walked today.
Chris Cook
ace
Well photographed. It’s a beautiful carving and I think the weathered look suits it.
October 29th, 2023
