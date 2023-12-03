Previous
Walk With Me by jnr
224 / 365

Walk With Me

Three weeks before official start of winter, we were blessed with a day that cried for one to be outdoors. What better than to walk along a peaceful beach.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Jim R

@jnr
