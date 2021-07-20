Sign up
Photo 1869
Chasing A Butterfly
First time this summer I was able to grab my camera and take pictures of a butterfly. This was only the second time I have seen butterflies around the butterfly bush this season.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
1
1
Jo
@jo38
2020- Year 6 What a year it has been and how things have changed. I have missed being here so I think it is time...
5
5
1
1
365 - A Picture A Day
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS
20th July 2021 4:36pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
butterfly
,
butterfly bush
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture
July 20th, 2021
