Today's Morning Coffee Spot by jo38
Today's Morning Coffee Spot

Participating in the 30 Days Wild Challenge

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46623/30-days-wild-2022

For the first day of June, The Wildlife Trusts are promoting a 'big wild breakfast' - your daily act of wildness being simply to eat your breakfast outdoors.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

