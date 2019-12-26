Me and My Dear Grand Niece (Chelsea)

We got together so I could give her some money to buy her mother some Secret Santa gifts for her mother. I was trying to be sneaky because her mother refused money for groceries she would buy if she was going to store or gas for driving me, etc, etc. So I didn't post this picture or she would have questioned why we got together. Well she cracked us like a walnut on Christmas day. She would make a could interrogator. BUt she was happy with the gift cards. One for a local restaurant, one for a store she likes and one for some coffee. Love them both.