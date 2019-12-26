Previous
Next
Me and My Dear Grand Niece (Chelsea) by joansmor
Photo 2223

Me and My Dear Grand Niece (Chelsea)

We got together so I could give her some money to buy her mother some Secret Santa gifts for her mother. I was trying to be sneaky because her mother refused money for groceries she would buy if she was going to store or gas for driving me, etc, etc. So I didn't post this picture or she would have questioned why we got together. Well she cracked us like a walnut on Christmas day. She would make a could interrogator. BUt she was happy with the gift cards. One for a local restaurant, one for a store she likes and one for some coffee. Love them both.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
Lovely to see you looking so happy Joan...
December 27th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise