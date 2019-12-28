Sign up
Photo 2225
Nubble Light with Christmas lights
Jane and I have visited the Nubble for the thirds year in a row. It is fun to get photos of this fab site. I probably should have taken my D7500 but I was feeling lazy. It wasn't too cold. One year I should go when there is snow on the island.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
lighthouse
,
nubble
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful! Everything about this image is wonderful!
December 29th, 2019
