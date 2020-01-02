Previous
Pine Point by joansmor
Photo 2230

Pine Point

I had my evaluation appointment at the Maine Strong Balance Center. Thanks to @PeterDay, I became aware of balance centers and found out shortly after that that we had one in Maine. I got a referral from my doctor when I saw him. It was enlightening. I am sort of in the middle (actually high middle) for risk for a fall. It seemed a good time to work on my balance before I become a high risk for a fall. I will have two appointments a week for a while.
Then I took a ride on the way home along the coast to get some pictures. I loved that ride my first photo ride for the new year.
When I got home, I was posting back and forth with a friend about whether Mango was high in fiber, and when I looked it up, I found a list of 29 high fiber fruits and guess what #2 on the list - Avocado was. Well, now I have the answer to my attack on New Year's eve. See, I have scarring in my bowel, and I get a blockage. I have switched to a low fiber diet. I thought because avocado was so creamy, it was low in fiber - well, not so. It is very high in soluble fiber. So no more avocado. And no more assuming that things are low in fiber.
tony gig
Lovely winter capture.
January 3rd, 2020  
