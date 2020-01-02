Pine Point

I had my evaluation appointment at the Maine Strong Balance Center. Thanks to @PeterDay, I became aware of balance centers and found out shortly after that that we had one in Maine. I got a referral from my doctor when I saw him. It was enlightening. I am sort of in the middle (actually high middle) for risk for a fall. It seemed a good time to work on my balance before I become a high risk for a fall. I will have two appointments a week for a while.
Then I took a ride on the way home along the coast to get some pictures. I loved that ride my first photo ride for the new year.
When I got home, I was posting back and forth with a friend about whether Mango was high in fiber, and when I looked it up, I found a list of 29 high fiber fruits and guess what #2 on the list - Avocado was. Well, now I have the answer to my attack on New Year's eve. See, I have scarring in my bowel, and I get a blockage. I have switched to a low fiber diet. I thought because avocado was so creamy, it was low in fiber - well, not so. It is very high in soluble fiber. So no more avocado. And no more assuming that things are low in fiber.