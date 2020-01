Night before full moon

I was driving to meet Jane at Walmart for walk #2 this week and so how lovely the moon was. Since we have no plans to walk today I pulled over a grabbed a quick shot. I didn't like the blue of the colored version so you get bw.

I hope this qualifies for a landscape for Dogwood challenge. I am using the challenge for the camera club this year. Louise loved the idea. This saves me from the struggle of coming up with a challenge and allows me to cheat having a picture for 365 and the camera club.