Estes Lake with snow

I was going to take some pictures yesterday between work and my Balance Center appointment. But two things went wrong with this plan. First I left my phone at home. Boy, I hate when that happens. Second I worked two hours extra and there was no time in-between. So I am posting this picture from last week.



Well when we tried some exercises at the Balance Center she decided she needed to start with Strength exercises. I could not lift my right leg off the floor to the right and stand up straight. I couldn't even lift my right leg more than a couple of inches when laying on my left side. So she has me doing the clamshell exercise, where you bend both legs while laying on your side and life the top one 5 inches and hold for 5 seconds. Then I do glute squeezes. Lastly seated Calf Stretches.