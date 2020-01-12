Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2240
Lonely Mill
There was a fire in one of the mills a couple of years ago and it was torn down this year. I think this is my first shot of the one mill alone. This is a shot with both mills.
http://365project.org/joansmor/my-world/2016-02-09
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Photo Details
Tags
sanford
,
mills
Margo Sayer
ace
VML how snow gives everything a touch of newness...before it becomes slush.
January 13th, 2020
