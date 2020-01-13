Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2241
Another view of the Mills
From here you can see the picture of the mill in yesterday's photo and some of the other mills to the right. Also, someone commented on the bench in the snow so here is another one. Like the shadows in bw.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th January 2020 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bench
,
sanford
,
mills
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful winter scene. Perfect in b&w.
January 14th, 2020
