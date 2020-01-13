Previous
Next
Another view of the Mills by joansmor
Photo 2241

Another view of the Mills

From here you can see the picture of the mill in yesterday's photo and some of the other mills to the right. Also, someone commented on the bench in the snow so here is another one. Like the shadows in bw.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A wonderful winter scene. Perfect in b&w.
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise