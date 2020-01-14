Previous
Next
No 1 pond again by joansmor
Photo 2242

No 1 pond again

I went to No 1 pond to attempt a better pov of the bench and mills. I did get one, but I like this shot better. No1 pond has frozen over once or twice this winter but never for long. Cold weather coming next week. So I got this picture of the reflections in the still water while I can. If I was willing to climb over a small snowbank, I probably could have gotten more reflection, but I did not feel steady enough to do that. I was steadier than when I visited last week. So I could walk along the road edge to take several pictures.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
614% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
This is great! Winter truly makes a pretty picture with all the subdued colours.
January 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise