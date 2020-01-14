No 1 pond again

I went to No 1 pond to attempt a better pov of the bench and mills. I did get one, but I like this shot better. No1 pond has frozen over once or twice this winter but never for long. Cold weather coming next week. So I got this picture of the reflections in the still water while I can. If I was willing to climb over a small snowbank, I probably could have gotten more reflection, but I did not feel steady enough to do that. I was steadier than when I visited last week. So I could walk along the road edge to take several pictures.