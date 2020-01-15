Previous
Fuller Farm by joansmor
Photo 2243

Fuller Farm

This is an area for hiking, cross country ski, and snowshoeing. Always cars pulled in here when I go buy. With the mist and the flocking of snow on the trees I thought I would get a good picture on my way to work.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Joan Robillard

Wendy ace
Such a well composed shot. I especially like how the sign board and that lone tree stand our against the muted tones of the snow and background line of trees. I might have considered cloning out the tire tracks - I find them a bit distracting.
January 16th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
I like the composition but I too would have cloned out the tyre tracks...
January 16th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
VML the stillness and the implied chill.
January 16th, 2020  
