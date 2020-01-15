Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2243
Fuller Farm
This is an area for hiking, cross country ski, and snowshoeing. Always cars pulled in here when I go buy. With the mist and the flocking of snow on the trees I thought I would get a good picture on my way to work.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th January 2020 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
mist
,
fuller farm
Wendy
ace
Such a well composed shot. I especially like how the sign board and that lone tree stand our against the muted tones of the snow and background line of trees. I might have considered cloning out the tire tracks - I find them a bit distracting.
January 16th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
I like the composition but I too would have cloned out the tyre tracks...
January 16th, 2020
Margo Sayer
ace
VML the stillness and the implied chill.
January 16th, 2020
