Green Soup

I made this for my low fiber diet. I pureed baby spinach in beef stock. Then I added it to a pan with some veggies, ramen noodles, onion powder, and garlic powder. It doesn't look appetizing, but it tasted terrific. Plus I got my two servings of veggies. Latter, my niece and I ordered food from Lord's Clam shack. I got broiled haddock. Yum.



And I got a "green" picture for week 4 of the Capture 52 Challenge'