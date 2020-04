On the Deck

I cut up a rather large canteloupe, so I used some of it to mix up a drink to go with my lunch. I pureed it in water, added lemon juice and then some ginger ale. It was yummy. But sitting on the deck for lunch was chilly. You can see it was a sunny day but the deck was in shadow. So I had my lunch and dashed back into the house. Today I will sit on the little stoop at the front of the house if we have sun then. It shouldn't be in shadow.