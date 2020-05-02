Previous
Day Seven by joansmor
Photo 2351

Day Seven

I thought I would take a selfie of me in my mask sitting on a bench at No 1 pond. I didn't crop out the sun as it was one of those rare sunny days. Tomorrow I will post my collage of the seven days. Yeah then I am done with my project.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Pat Knowles ace
One fir the diary Joan.....we will look back on this weird time with tales to tell our grandchildren & great grandchildren....good to have a photo with the mask on!
May 3rd, 2020  
