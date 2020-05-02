Sign up
Photo 2351
Day Seven
I thought I would take a selfie of me in my mask sitting on a bench at No 1 pond. I didn't crop out the sun as it was one of those rare sunny days. Tomorrow I will post my collage of the seven days. Yeah then I am done with my project.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Pat Knowles
ace
One fir the diary Joan.....we will look back on this weird time with tales to tell our grandchildren & great grandchildren....good to have a photo with the mask on!
May 3rd, 2020
