Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2377
New Lens
I decided the D7500 needed new lens. This is my first one to replace my old 18-105. It is a
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010RAAOIK?psc=1&ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_asin_title.
Tomorrows picture will hopefully be taken with this lens.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
2847
photos
180
followers
66
following
651% complete
View this month »
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th May 2020 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
lens
Junko Y
ace
New lens! New toy! Inspiration to do more . . . have fun.
May 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close