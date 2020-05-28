Previous
New Lens by joansmor
Photo 2377

New Lens

I decided the D7500 needed new lens. This is my first one to replace my old 18-105. It is a https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010RAAOIK?psc=1&ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_asin_title. Tomorrows picture will hopefully be taken with this lens.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
New lens! New toy! Inspiration to do more . . . have fun.
May 29th, 2020  
