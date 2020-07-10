Sign up
Photo 2420
Dragonfly (?)
This guy was flitting around and I got a couple of quick shots. Don't think I have had a picture of one for a few years and that shows that my balance sessions are working because I could walk around and bend over and not fall down.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
2890
photos
177
followers
64
following
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th July 2020 12:41pm
dragonfly
vlue
