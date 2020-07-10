Previous
Dragonfly (?) by joansmor
Photo 2420

Dragonfly (?)

This guy was flitting around and I got a couple of quick shots. Don't think I have had a picture of one for a few years and that shows that my balance sessions are working because I could walk around and bend over and not fall down.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Joan Robillard

