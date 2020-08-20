Previous
Rainless clouds by joansmor
Rainless clouds

Another shot from No 1 pond - hoping to go somewhere else this weekend. But have to stay away from the crowds.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and fabulous monotones.
August 21st, 2020  
