Photo 2484
Fall color
I always love when the foliage in the water of No 1 pond starts turning red. I downloaded from my phone direct by emailing thinking I could remove the annoying branches on PicMonkey but I am having trouble with Flash.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Joan Robillard
365
iPhone 11 Pro
11th September 2020 1:41pm
Tags
no
autumn
1
pond
