Two says "Wear a Mask"

I took this picture on Dress Up Your Pet Day. But seeing as I may have been exposed it seemed appropriate to post now. My doctor's office said if I wasn't in a room with the employee for 20 minutes without a mask then I was probably safe and they wouldn't recommend a test but said if my employer wanted me to take one I should. So tomorrow I will find a pharmacy that gives tests to satisfy my employer but feeling good about things.