Lunch any one? by joansmor
Photo 2612

Lunch any one?

I went to the emergency room at 11:30 before my lunch (Stupid mistake) And by 3:30 I was starved. Becuse of my low residue diet I was afraid to ask for much so crackers and creamy peanut butter with water was my lunch. Oh Yum. I have fallen behind so I need to post a couple of photos each day. Doing some diary shots.
I've really had to fly through your posts as it was a busy day. Call the doctor - do a follow-up visit after the emergency room. Call and make an appointment for my car. I can't open the trunk (boot) to get out my rollator and it needs to be serviced. I also had to run to the pharmacy to get my medication. And I tried to do a little work but the internet was not cooperative. And I squeezed in a walk. Called my gf to let her know she would have to run the camera club because I scheduled my doctor's appointment at the same time (scatterbrain).
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
715% complete

Yolanda ace
Great shot!
January 22nd, 2021  
Vickie M ace
I hope you're feeling better soon, Joan! Take care.
January 22nd, 2021  
