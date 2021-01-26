Sign up
Photo 2620
Walking the dog???
I liked this shot I took it while sitting in my car and facing the opposite direction then what they are walking.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th January 2021 1:07pm
dog
beach
mothers
