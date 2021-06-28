Previous
Next
Lillies and stonewall by joansmor
Photo 2773

Lillies and stonewall

I liked this view with the tiger lilies against the stone wall and this hill above.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's oh so pretty. Are they natives or been planted??
June 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
June 29th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Stunning, fav
June 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise