Photo 2773
Lillies and stonewall
I liked this view with the tiger lilies against the stone wall and this hill above.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3246
photos
183
followers
84
following
759% complete
View this month »
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th June 2021 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stonewall
,
tigerlilies
JackieR
ace
That's oh so pretty. Are they natives or been planted??
June 29th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
June 29th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Stunning, fav
June 29th, 2021
