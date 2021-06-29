Previous
Wild Flowers by joansmor
Photo 2774

Wild Flowers

I spotted these on one of our walks at No 1. We have had a heatwave so no walking this week. Hoping to get back tomorrow.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Babs ace
Beautiful, so many tiny flowers.
June 30th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of neat textures
June 30th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
There's a heat wave here too. Nice use of a nice shot from your archives.
June 30th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty!
June 30th, 2021  
