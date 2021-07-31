Previous
Next
Beautiful Sky by joansmor
Photo 2806

Beautiful Sky

Couldn't resist this cloud the other day as we walked No 1 Pond. So much to see in such a small area.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great sky and a lovely palette !
August 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
What a lovely scene the clouds are beautiful
August 2nd, 2021  
Denise Wood ace
FAVtastic :)
August 2nd, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Beautiful scene Joan
August 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I have an area we travel through too and there is No 1 pond and No 2 and No 3!
August 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise