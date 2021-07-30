Sign up
Photo 2804
Back road encounter
I was surprised to see this guy standing in the road and even more surprised that he hung around enough for me to take a picture through the car window. He only left when I attempted to drive closer.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3277
photos
181
followers
84
following
768% complete
View this month »
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th July 2021 6:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a great encounter !
July 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He is checking you out !
July 30th, 2021
Babs
ace
Good job you are a careful driver or he could have been run over.
July 30th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
If you enjoyed this encounter, come to the Poconos! hehe He'd be eating out of your hand here if you wanted him to. Good catch!
July 30th, 2021
