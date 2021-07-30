Previous
Back road encounter by joansmor
Photo 2804

Back road encounter

I was surprised to see this guy standing in the road and even more surprised that he hung around enough for me to take a picture through the car window. He only left when I attempted to drive closer.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great encounter !
July 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
He is checking you out !
July 30th, 2021  
Babs ace
Good job you are a careful driver or he could have been run over.
July 30th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
If you enjoyed this encounter, come to the Poconos! hehe He'd be eating out of your hand here if you wanted him to. Good catch!
July 30th, 2021  
