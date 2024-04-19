Previous
Riding the Dam by joansmor
Photo 3798

Riding the Dam

Just a little composite I put together. Two of my Grand nieces are on a paddleboard.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love it. Nicely done. I hope your grand nieces liked it.
April 19th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Nice editing.
April 20th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Cool editing
April 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Very well done
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise