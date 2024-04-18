Previous
Welcome Spring by joansmor
Welcome Spring

I took a drive in the hills on the other side of town. The last time I was there it was winter and I couldn't find one picture to take (It was the snowless part of winter), Yesterday I saw lots of pictures including these lovely daffodils.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Dawn ace
So lovely to see
April 19th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Lovely bright daffies and old fence too.
April 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a lovely sight to see all those daffodils along that fence.
April 19th, 2024  
