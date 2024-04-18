Sign up
Photo 3797
Welcome Spring
I took a drive in the hills on the other side of town. The last time I was there it was winter and I couldn't find one picture to take (It was the snowless part of winter), Yesterday I saw lots of pictures including these lovely daffodils.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
daffodils
Dawn
ace
So lovely to see
April 19th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Lovely bright daffies and old fence too.
April 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a lovely sight to see all those daffodils along that fence.
April 19th, 2024
