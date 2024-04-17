Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3796
More storm damage
When I went driving up in the hills I was just so amazed by the amount of storm damage.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4280
photos
199
followers
121
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
Corinne C
ace
What a strong image showing the damages
April 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The older trees are the most vulnerable. Hopefully someone will use this for firewood.
April 18th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Strong winds and old trees dangerous combination!
April 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
The damage is sad but that sky behind those trees is just beautiful.
April 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close