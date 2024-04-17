Previous
More storm damage by joansmor
Photo 3796

More storm damage

When I went driving up in the hills I was just so amazed by the amount of storm damage.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Corinne C ace
What a strong image showing the damages
April 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The older trees are the most vulnerable. Hopefully someone will use this for firewood.
April 18th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Strong winds and old trees dangerous combination!
April 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
The damage is sad but that sky behind those trees is just beautiful.
April 18th, 2024  
