Previous
Next
Ferry to Peaks Island by joansmor
Photo 2919

Ferry to Peaks Island

Here is a ferry passing LIttle Diamond on the way to Peaks. The size and frequency of the ferries depend on the time of day and the season.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I didn't know any of these place names and they sounded so interesting I looked them up. Fascinating islands and so many of them.
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise