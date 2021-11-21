Sign up
Photo 2919
Ferry to Peaks Island
Here is a ferry passing LIttle Diamond on the way to Peaks. The size and frequency of the ferries depend on the time of day and the season.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3393
photos
184
followers
80
following
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
Tags
ferry
Suzanne
ace
I didn't know any of these place names and they sounded so interesting I looked them up. Fascinating islands and so many of them.
November 23rd, 2021
