Moon on a poll by joansmor
Moon on a poll

THe morning af the eclipse I got this picture of the moon. If you can guess which one is the moon.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
KV ace
I see three moons haha! I think it is the top one since it is the one on top of a pole.
November 23rd, 2021  
joeyM ace
Wonderful,I’m guessing the bottom one… reminds me of the tv show which one is real and w/c one is fake👌💕
November 23rd, 2021  
