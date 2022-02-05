Previous
Next
The bench by joansmor
Photo 2995

The bench

Taken at Bug Light Park. We had a snowstorm that turned into a mostly sleet storm haven't been out to take photos.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wonderful minimalist image, Joan.
February 5th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Great minimalist shot!
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise