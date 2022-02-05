Sign up
Photo 2995
The bench
Taken at Bug Light Park. We had a snowstorm that turned into a mostly sleet storm haven't been out to take photos.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3469
photos
185
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th December 2021 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
for2022
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful minimalist image, Joan.
February 5th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great minimalist shot!
February 5th, 2022
