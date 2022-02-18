Sign up
Photo 3008
A touch of snow fog
Going through the forest going to work I encountered a little fog rising off the snow. That was because we had warm weather this morning. That weather is gone for the weekend and winter is back.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3482
photos
188
followers
82
following
824% complete
View this month »
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th February 2022 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
for2022
Lin
ace
Nicely captured (Foggy conditions always scare me - glad this was easy to see through)
February 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not good ..drive carefully !
February 18th, 2022
