A touch of snow fog by joansmor
A touch of snow fog

Going through the forest going to work I encountered a little fog rising off the snow. That was because we had warm weather this morning. That weather is gone for the weekend and winter is back.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Lin ace
Nicely captured (Foggy conditions always scare me - glad this was easy to see through)
February 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not good ..drive carefully !
February 18th, 2022  
