Photo 3009
Ice Fishing
If the lakes freeze over I try to get a picture of ice-fishing. Wasn't sure it was going to happen the year. Then on my way to the grocery there, they were of all places on No 1 pond. Can't remember seeing them there before.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
365
iPhone 11 Pro
19th February 2022 7:19am
pond
ice-fishing
no1
Richard Sayer
ace
Nicely done in B and W - the close-by houses make this look like an ordinary everyday scene.
February 19th, 2022
