Ice Fishing by joansmor
Photo 3009

Ice Fishing

If the lakes freeze over I try to get a picture of ice-fishing. Wasn't sure it was going to happen the year. Then on my way to the grocery there, they were of all places on No 1 pond. Can't remember seeing them there before.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Richard Sayer ace
Nicely done in B and W - the close-by houses make this look like an ordinary everyday scene.
February 19th, 2022  
